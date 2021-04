இடிப்பாரை இல்லாத ஏமரா மன்னன்... 7 ஆண்டுகால மோடி ஆட்சிக்கு குறள் மூலம் குட்டு வைத்த ப. சிதம்பரம்

What a way to end the 7th year of the Modi-led NDA government : surging inflation, falling industrial output, declining rupee and plunging stock market! Add crushing taxes, growing unemployment and more people pushed into poverty and debt

