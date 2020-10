இந்தியாவில் கொரோனாவிற்கு 80 லட்சம் பேர் பாதிப்பு - 72.59 பேர் குணமடைந்தனர்

English summary

With 43,893 new Covid-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 79,90,322. Over 500 new deaths were reported, taking the toll to 1,20,010. Total active cases are 6,10,803 after a decrease of 15,054 in the last 24 hours. Total recoveries stand at 72,59,509 with 58,439 new discharges in last 24 hours.