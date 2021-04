கொரோனாவை கட்டுப்படுத்த 5 நகரங்களில் லாக்டவுன் - அலகாபாத் ஹைகோர்ட் உத்தரவுக்கு சுப்ரீம் கோர்ட் தடை

English summary

The Allahabad High Court had ordered a lockdown till April 26 in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur and Gorakhpur. An order by the Allahabad High Court last evening, challenged by the UP government, has been paused by the Supreme Court. Uttar Pradesh has been asked to report to the High Court within a week the steps it has taken and plans to take to tackle the Covid surge.