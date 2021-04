குட்டியுடன் தண்டவாளத்தை கடக்க வந்த யானை.. ப்ரேக் பிடித்து ரயிலை நிறுத்திய டிரைவர்கள்... வைரல் வீடியோ

#Alert LP Sri S.C.Sarkar & ALP Sri T.Kumar of 03248 Up Capital Exp Spl suddenly noticed one #WildElephant crossing the track with her baby from at KM 162/2-3 betn RVK-APDJ at 16.45 hrs & stopped the train applying Emergency brake. @RailNf @RailMinIndia @wti_org_india pic.twitter.com/wUqguo4H8V