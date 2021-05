அப்பதான் அப்பாவின் வாயில் தண்ணீர் ஊற்றினார்.. அதுக்குள்ளேயே.. புரண்டு புரண்டு கதறி அழுத மகள்..!

#CovidStigma #BreakingHearts: young girl in #Srikakulam crying her heart out, being stopped by her mother from going near her father who tested positive & was not allowed into village; girl ultimately managed to give #DadDearest water but he succumbed #CovidFear @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/0KhCaOfSfw — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) May 4, 2021