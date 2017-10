டெல்லி பிரதமர் அலுவலக அறையில் திடீர் தீவிபத்து.. !

India

A fire broke out in one of the rooms located at the Prime Minister’s Office early Tuesday morning. The fire broke out at around 3.30 am at room number 242 located on the second flood of the PMO. The situation has now been brought under control, officials say. There has also not been any major damage as per a preliminary assessment of the situation. Minutes after the fire was reported, 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The flames were doused in less than 20 minutes. The situation has been brought completely under control now.