15,000 அடி உயரத்தில் சிக்கிய அமெரிக்க பாரா கிளைடிங் வீரரை காத்த இந்திய ராணுவம்.. திக், திக் வீடியோ

#IndianArmy saves a precious #life. Upon receiving a distress signal from Mr Barry Roberts an #American #Citizen who was badly injured during #paragliding in #HimachalPradesh, the #DahDivision immediately swung into action to rescue him in close coord with #Army #Aviators. The #mission was executed with professional zeal on 25 Oct 2017 and a valuable #human #life saved.

A post shared by Indian Army (@indianarmy.adgpi) on Oct 25, 2017 at 9:34am PDT