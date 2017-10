ரஜினியின் "சிவாஜி" எபெக்ட்... எப்படியெல்லாம் வேலை செய்ய வைத்திருக்கிறது பாருங்கள்!

India

Mathi

English summary

A few days back the residents of Jacob Circle in Mumbai received an SMS from an unknown number saying that Dawood Ibrahim would get upset if they did not deposit Rs 5 lakh in a particular bank account. The police managed to track the number to Vapi in Gujarat. The police tracked him down and later questioned him. He said that he had watched a Rajini starrer in which the actor asks corrupt persons for money to be deposited in a bank account. He decided that he would use the same trick to get money, but added that he used the names of Gawli and Dawood to create fear.