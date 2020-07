ஐக்கிய அரபு அமீரகத்தில் ஐபிஎல்.. செப்டம்பரில் சான்ஸ்.. பிரிஜேஷ் பட்டேல் சொன்ன ஹேப்பி நியூஸ்

English summary

An IPL between September and early November has been made possible by the ICC's decision on Monday (July 20) to postpone the T20 World Cup in Australia, scheduled for October-November, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "The IPL Governing Council is planning to hold a meeting very soon, perhaps, within a week and we will consider all options and logistics in that meeting. We are looking to hold full version of the IPL (60 games) as we have enough time in our hand. The venue could be most likely in the UAE. We have written to the Government for necessary permission," Patel told MyKhel. However, he did not completely discard the idea of hosting the event in India itsef and said they will arrive at a final decision in the GC meeting.