கோஹ்லி ஆட.. அதை பார்த்து அனுஷ்கா குத்தாட்டம் போட.. திருமண வரவேற்பில் ஒரே கூத்துதான்- வீடியோ

India

Veera Kumar

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

A post shared by Just Filmy1 (@justfilmy1) on Dec 21, 2017 at 7:36pm PST

A post shared by Just Filmy1 (@justfilmy1) on Dec 21, 2017 at 5:59pm PST

A post shared by Just Filmy1 (@justfilmy1) on Dec 21, 2017 at 7:33pm PST

A post shared by Just Filmy1 (@justfilmy1) on Dec 21, 2017 at 6:03pm PST

English summary

India cricket captain Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma's much-anticipated wedding reception was held at the Taj Palace, New Delhi on Thursday night.