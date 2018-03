பெரியாரை பார்த்து பாஜகவுக்கு பயம் ஏன்? சித்தராமையா கேள்வி

India

Veera Kumar

I am shocked by the vandalism displayed by BJP workers in desecrating #PeriyarStatue . Why is the @BJP4India afraid of the revolutionary social reformer E.V.R. ? #Periyar gave the people exploited by caste system self respect. People will see through the BJP’s class bias.

English summary

