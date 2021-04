மகாராஷ்டிராவில் கொரோனா பரவல் தீவிரம் : 55ஆயிரம் பேர் பாதிப்பு - அக்சிஜன் சிலிண்டர் பற்றாக்குறை

English summary

In the last 24 hours Maharashtra reported over 55,000 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours in a persistent rise in cases that has left the government worried about the situation. Mumbai reported 10,030 cases and 31 deaths, Pune 11,040 cases and 34 deaths, Nashik 4,350 cases and 24 deaths, and Nagpur 3,753 cases and 35 deaths.