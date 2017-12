தினகரனுக்கு போட்டியாக கிருஷ்ணபிரியா?- சசிகலாவின் புது கணக்கு

Tamilnadu

Dakshinamurthy

English summary

As ADMK has no face valued female leaders, sasikala is trying to boost up her niece Krishnapriya in the race. She is taking place in the headlines recent times, its expected she will be given a position in the party soon. Sasikala as decided to give the evidence of jaya medical probe to the Arumugasami commision through krishanapriya.