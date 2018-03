திராவிடத்தை தவிர்த்த டிடிவி தினகரன் - அமமுக மக்கள் மனதில் இடம்பிடிக்குமா?

Tamilnadu

TTV Dhinakaran supports warm welcome is political party launch at Melur in Tamil Nadu.Former AIADMK leader and VK Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dhinakaran has launched his political party In Tamil Nadu today. The name of the party, Amma Makkal Munetra Kazhagam, was unveiled in Madurai district.