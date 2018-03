கேம்பிரிட்ஜ் அனாலிட்டிக்கா முறைகேடு செய்ததா? விசாரணையில் குதிக்கும் தேர்தல் ஆணையம்

Tamilnadu

Cambridge Analytica illegally used 50 million people Facebook accounts. It did a major role in America election and Brexit. This issue becomes a major one after Channel -4 sting operation video came out. We helped BJP to win Indian elections says Cambridge Analytica in their Indian branch profile. In a bid to protect the Indian election system following the Cambridge Analytica row, the Election Commission has decided to hold a meeting on March 27, Tuesday.