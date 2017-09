குடும்பத்தினருக்கு பதவிகேட்டு மத்திய அரசுக்கு கடிதம் எழுதியது யார்? திமுகவை விளாசிய எடப்பாடியார்!

Tamilnadu

CM Edappadi palanisami slams DMK. He was Explaining the criticism of the Opposition over the compliance with the central government and he raised the question that is it a crime to be in compliance with the federal government? Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisami has accused the DMK was writing a letter to the central govt for getting post to the family memebers.