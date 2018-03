பழனி நவபாஷாண தண்டாயுதபாணியும்... பஞ்சாமிர்த பிரசாதமும்

Tamilnadu

Nava means nine and pashanam means poisonous substance. The great siddha Bhogar classified 64 types of poisons out of which 32 is naturally acquired and 32 is artificially acquired. Out of these 64 poisonous substance, any nine can be chosen to make navapashanam.