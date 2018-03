பங்குனி உத்திரம் முருகன் ஆலயங்களில் பக்தர்கள் குவிந்தனர்- பழனியில் தேரோட்டம்

Tamilnadu

English summary

Hundreds of devotees from the neighbouring districts have starting bringing water from Cauvey River in Kaavadis' for abishekam to the main deity on the hill temple Palani. Te celestial wedding of Sri Murugan with Sri Valliyanaki Amman will be performed on March 29, and Panguni Uthiram' holy car procession at 4 p.m. on today.