வைகுண்ட ஏகாதசி: நாளை சொர்க்கவாசல் திறப்பு- ஸ்ரீரங்கத்தில் 3 அடுக்கு பாதுகாப்பு

Tamilnadu

Mayura Akilan

English summary

Ekadashi is an auspicious day dedicated to Lord Vishnu and falls on the eleventh day of every lunar fortnight in traditional Hindu calendar. In 2017, the date of Vaikunta Ekadasi is Friday, December 29. Sorga Vasal or Paramapada opening is from 5 AM on December 29, 2017.