ஆனந்த்குமார் ஹெக்டேவை அமைச்சரவையிலிருந்து நீக்க வேண்டும்... மோடிக்கு ஸ்டாலின் கோரிக்கை

Tamilnadu

Shyamsundar

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Union Minister #AnanthKumarHegde 's hate speech against secularism is a blatant violation of the oath he had taken under the Constitution of India. Instead of distancing from his speech, Hon'ble Prime Minister should dismiss him from the Ministry. #HegdeInsultsAmbedkar

English summary

Stalin condemns Ananth Kumar Hegde for his speech. He writes in his twitter ''Union Minister #AnanthKumarHegde's hate speech against secularism is a blatant violation of the oath he had taken under the Constitution of India. Instead of distancing from his speech, Hon'ble Prime Minister should dismiss him from the Ministry. #HegdeInsultsAmbedkar''.