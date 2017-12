அண்ணா, எம்ஜிஆர், ஜெயலலிதா உருவாக்கிய தலைவர் டிடிவி தினகரன் - தங்க தமிழ் செல்வன்

Tamilnadu

Mayura Akilan

English summary

Dinakaran Supporter Thanga Tamilselvan has said that late CM Anna is behind Dinakaran's growth. We are the real AIADMK. People of RK Nagar have voted Amma's successor. He went on to say that his projected win in the RK Nagar bypoll was best gift to Anna, MGR and Jayalalithaa.