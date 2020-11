வெடி வெடிக்காத தீபாவளி மன்னார்குடிகாரரின் பால்ய தீபாவளி அனுபவம்...

English summary

The Deepavali celebration ends with greetings on social media today. It was the biggest celebration of all 20 years ago. It was a golden time when I waited for Diwali to come, took a new truss, bought firecrackers, stored them, went to the stove and tasted the food that my mother had shot. Mannargudi resident Bommaya Murugan has written on his Facebook page how the Deepavali celebration was at that time.