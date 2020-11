தீபாவளி நாளில் அன்னபூரணியை வணங்க குறைவில்லா செல்வம் பெருகும்

English summary

On Deepavali Day, the golden idol of Sri Annapoorna is opened for darshan.Annapurani is the source and source of all the food we eat. This Annapurna can be worshiped by fasting for three consecutive days from dhantrayodashi to Deepavali. Annapoorni will give us all the benefits and resources to worship the idol of Annapoorni in our house.