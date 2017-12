புஷ்கலா தேவியை மணம் முடித்த ஆரியங்காவு தர்மசாஸ்தா... பக்தர்கள் தரிசனம்

News

Thirukalyanam performed at Ariyankavu Ayyappan temple on december 25.This is the only Sastha temple where a ritualistic ceremony known as Thirukalyanam for the wedding of Ayyappa takes place during the Sabarimala pilgrimage. A ritual depicting the betrotha or Pandiyan Mudippu ceremony is held.