பாம்பு கடித்து மரணித்த அங்கம் பூம்பாவை... எலும்பிலிருந்து உயிர்பித்த திருஞான சம்பந்தர்

News

oi-Mayura Akhilan

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Shivanechar was the name of the wealthy man, who lived with his beautiful daughter Angam Poompavai in Mylapore. He was a devotee of Lord Shiva.As the marvels performed by Thirunyana Sambandar reached him, his admiration for the young son of God grew out of bounds. Angam Poompavai was resurrected when Sambandar sang a pathigam in praise of Lord Kapaleeshwar.