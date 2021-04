பிலவ வருட தமிழ் புத்தாண்டில் குல தெய்வ வழிபாடு செய்து தானம் கொடுத்தால் தோஷங்கள் நீங்கும்

English summary

Pilava varuda Puthandu or Pilava varuda Tamil New Year is the celebration of the New Year observed by the people in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 14th 2021.On Tamil New Year, it is customary for many people to go to the temple early in the morning to worship the Lord. Going to the Kuladeyva temple on New Year's Eve will bring more benefits. It is hoped that giving donations to the poor and needy on New Year's Day will remove the flaws.