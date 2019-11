ராகுவின் காரகமான வெங்காயத்தை விரதம் இருப்பவங்க ஏன் சாப்பிடக்கூடாது தெரியுமா?

English summary

If you notice some black magic done to your home, where an object has been placed in your home, then press the red onion and drip the juice on the totka to remove its ill effects. People who are afraid while sleeping should keep some onion next to their pillows to remove fear.Onion is known as one of the greatest aphrodisiac foods, it helps increase libido and also strengthens the reproducing organs. Onions also increase the testosterone levels in the body and can help in increasing the sexual stamina.