கார்த்திகை மாத பிரம்மோற்சவ விழா: திருச்சானூர் பத்மாவதி தாயாரின் தரிசனம் பாருங்கள்

English summary

The Karthigai month brahmotsavam was held at the Padmavathi Thayar Temple in Thiruchanur. Devotees were not able to go directly to the temple and attend the prom because of the Corona period. Padmavathi's Thayar in a decorated vehicle every day ahead of the prom. Those who are unable to visit in person, get up here and worship Padmavathi Thayar and get perfect grace.