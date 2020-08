வித்யாதன் ஸ்காலர்ஷிப் 2020: எஸ்எஸ்எல்சியில் 80% மார்க் வாங்கியவர்கள் உடனே விண்ணப்பிங்க

English summary

Vidyadhan Scholarship Program from Sarojini Damodaran Foundation supports the college education of meritorious students from economically challenged families. The students are selected after completion of 10th grade / SSLC through a rigorous selection process. Currently, Vidyadhan program has around 4300 students across the following states: Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, and Odisha.