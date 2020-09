விடாது தொடரும்.. தமிழகத்தில் இந்த 4 மாவட்டங்களில் கன மழை பெய்யும்.. வானிலை ஆய்வு மையம் அறிவிப்பு

English summary

The Chennai Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains in 4 districts in Tamil Nadu. According to the Chennai Meteorological Center, There is a possibility of heavy rain in 4 districts in Tamil Nadu. Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni and Dindigul districts are likely to receive heavy rains. Karaikal is likely to receive moderate rainfall over the south-eastern and adjoining districts of the Western Ghats.