சென்னையில் சொத்து வரியுடன் இனி குப்பை வரியும் கட்ட வேண்டும் - குப்பைகளை எரித்தால் அபராதம்

English summary

A new waste management concessionaire has taken over our zone starting January 1 2021. The Chennai corporation has said that from January 1 in Chennai, the property tax will be paid along with the garbage. It has been reported that dumping of rubbish in public places will result in a fine of Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 and burning of rubbish will be fined between Rs 500 and Rs 2,000.