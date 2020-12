தமிழகத்தின் இரும்புப்பெண்மணி ஜெயலலிதா நினைவு தினம் - ட்விட்டரில் ட்ரெண்ட் ஆன அம்மா

This is where I was born and grew, this is whom we choose. The one who is hanging on now to the post is not whom we choose. EPS&OPS are here only because of BJP and nothing else. Miss you #Amma #அம்மா #ModiMadeDisaster #FarmersAbovePolitics #FarmersDilliChalo #FarmersProtests pic.twitter.com/rScHdmZqTz