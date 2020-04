மவுலானா மசூத் அஸாரை இந்திய சிறையில் இருந்து விடுவிக்க 4 முறை முயற்சித்த பாக். தீவிரவாதிகள்!

English summary

When Maulana Masood Azhar was released in exchange for the hostages taken during the Khandahar incident, there were debates galore on whether India was a soft state. Today India has sought the arrest of Azhar for his role in the Pathankot attack. Azhar is not only wanted by India for his role in the Pathankot attack. He was the one who masterminded and executed the Parliament attack as well. Links of the Jaish-e-Mohammad, the oufit which Azhar heads have been found in several attacks in Jammu and Kashmir as well. When the IC-814 was hijacked, there was a single point agenda and that was to have Azhar released, says C D Sahay, former chief of the Research and Analysis Wing who was also part of the negotiations that took place at Khandahar. In this interview with OneIndia, Sahay says prior to the Khandahar episode there were four attempts made to secure the release of Azhar.