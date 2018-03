மோடி அரசுக்கு எதிராக நம்பிக்கை இல்லா தீர்மானம்- சிபிஎம், காங், மஸ்லிஸ் கட்சிகள் ஆதரவு

India

CPM's Sitaram Yechury says the party supports the no-confidence motion. He tweets, "CPI(M) supports the no-confidence motion being brought against the BJP government. Its betrayal of the promise of special status for Andhra Pradesh is inexcuseable. Its all-round failure and evasion of parliamentary accountability needs to be highlighted."