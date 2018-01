ஐஎன்எக்ஸ் மீடியா விவகாரம்.. கார்த்தி சிதம்பரம் நேரில் ஆஜராக அமலாக்கத்துறை நோட்டீஸ்

India

Veera Kumar

English summary

Karti Chidambaram has been summoned for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate on January 11 in connection with the INX media case, said reports. In connection with its probe in the Aircel-Maxis case, the ED had on December 1 conducted raids in Chennai and Kolkata, including at the premises of a relative of former finance minister P Chidambaram.