உள்நாட்டில் தயாரான அதிநவீன ரயில்... அறிமுகம் செய்த இந்திய ரயில்வே

A Giant Technology Leap: Indian Railways to roll out first self-propelled semi-high speed Make In India train set for inter-city travel, which will provide passengers with state-of-the-art amenities, reduce travel time, and enhance their experience. https://t.co/Feuqm0Lp1o pic.twitter.com/h5ATnXjxJN

English summary

Indian Railways set for a giant technology leap! Engine-less trains till now have been limited to metro networks and suburban travel in India, but come June 2018, Indian Railways is all set to roll out its first self-propelled semi-high speed train set for inter-city travel!