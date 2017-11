அமெரிக்காவில் சீக்கிய சிறுவன் தாக்கப்பட்ட விவகாரம்.. இந்திய தூதரகத்திடம் அறிக்கை கேட்ட சுஷ்மா!

India

Mohan Prabhaharan

I have seen news reports about the beating of a Sikh boy in US. I have asked @IndianEmbassyUS to send me a report on the incident.

English summary

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday said she has sought a report from the Indian Embassy in the US following reports of an attack on a Sikh schoolboy in a city in Washington State.