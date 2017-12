2ஜி வழக்கில் பாஜகவுக்கு தொடர்பு இல்லை.. விளாசும் சு.சாமி

India

Veera Kumar

When I filed for Sanction to prosecute Raja I was Janata Party President. When I won the case in SC in 2012, I was still JP. BJP nowhere.

English summary

