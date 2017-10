கோயிலில் யாசகம் கேட்ட ரஷ்ய இளைஞருக்கு உதவி... சுஷ்மா ஸ்வராஜ் உறுதி

India

Lakshmi Priya

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Evangelin - Your country Russia is our time tested friend. My officials in Chennai will provide you all help. https://t.co/6bPv7MFomI

English summary

External affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj says that she will give all assistance to that Russian youth who begs in Kanchipuram temple after his ATM card freezed.