சபரிமலையில் பெண்களுக்கு அனுமதி மறுப்பு விவகாரம்: உச்சநீதிமன்றம் சரமாரி கேள்வி!

A three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court today referred the case relating to entry of women in Sabarimala temple to a Constitution Bench.The supreme court raised some questions on this case. like wise Whether the practice of regulating entry of women is an essential religious practice under Article 25? Whether Sabarimala Ayyappa temple has a denominational character?