3 மாத ஸ்பேஸ் ஸ்டேஷன் ட்ரிப்.. கையில் பேனாவை சுற்றியபடி ஹாயாக திரும்பி வந்த சீன விஞ்ஞானிகள்.. வெற்றி!

After a super-heated plunge from space, China’s Shenzhou 12 crew capsule has deployed a parachute for the final descent to the Gobi Desert in northwestern China.



Three Chinese astronauts are coming back to Earth after three months in orbit.



Watch: https://t.co/Zz5mIhBqGX pic.twitter.com/jnGmArSo0N — Spaceflight Now (@SpaceflightNow) September 17, 2021