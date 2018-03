கர்நாடகாவில் ஆட்சியை பிடிக்கப்போவது யார்? 3 கருத்துக் கணிப்புகள் சொல்வது என்ன?

Tamilnadu

English summary

Will it be a clear mandate or will it be a hung assembly in Karnataka? There are three opinion polls that have come out in the past few days of which 1 has predicted a clear winner while the other two say it would be a hung house. If the Congress manages to pull off this election, then it would be the first time since 1985 that an incumbent government would be retaining power.