தமிழகத்தில் எந்தெந்த மாவட்டங்களில் வடகிழக்குப் பருவமழை குறைவா பெய்திருக்கு தெரியுமா?

Tamilnadu

Kalai Mathi

English summary

Chennai Meteorological centre says that northeast monsoon rainfall, less than normal in 11 districts in Tamil Nadu. Chennai meteorological center says that Tamil Nadu and Puducherry had 9 per cent less than normal in North-East monsoon. The south west monsoon has more than 29 percent, says Chennai Meteorological Director Balachandran.