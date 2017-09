செல்போன், சிலிண்டர் போல் ஆர்டர் செய்தால் போதும் வீடு தேடி வரும் பெட்ரோல், டீசல்

Tamilnadu

Lakshmi Priya

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says that using the technological advancements in the IT & Telecom Sector his ministry will soon be starting online home delivery of Diesel & Petrol.