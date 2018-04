தமிழகத்தில் சுட்டெரிக்கும் வெயிலுக்கு ஒரு பிரேக்-மழை வரப்போகுது- வானிலைஆய்வு மையம்

Tamilnadu

oi-Hemavandhana

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

The Met department has said that rainfall in some parts of the southern and northern districts of Tamil Nadu is likely to rain. In the last 24 hours, there is a rainfall of 5 cm in Trichy Pullambadi, as rainfall is due to the atmospheric overlay cycle in southern Tamil Nadu. People are happy with the rains in various districts.