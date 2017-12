ஆர்.கே.நகரில் வாகை சூடும் மகாபிரபு யார்? - நாளை வாக்கு எண்ணிக்கை - 19 சுற்றுகளும் விறுவிறு

Tamilnadu

Mayura Akilan

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

The counting for the byelection to the Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly constituency is likely to be completed on Sunday afternoon. The EVMs were brought to the counting centre at Queen Mary’s College. The strong room where the EVMs are kept was sealed. RK Nagar, which saw a turnout yesterday of 77.5 percent, the highest in years.