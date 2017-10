மகாவிஷ்ணுவை மணம் முடிக்க முனிவர் மகளாக மகாலட்சுமி அவதரித்த சித்தீச்சரம்

Tamilnadu

Mayura Akilan

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Siddhi Nadheswarar Soundara Nayagai amman temple Tirunaraiyur. This temple is located 10 Kms by road from Kumbakonam on the way to Natchiar Kovil.Goddess Mahalakshmi birth place is Tirunaraiyur.