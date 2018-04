மக்கள் நீதி மையம் கொள்கைகளை வகுத்துக் கொண்டிருக்கிறது- கமல்ஹாசன்

Tamilnadu

oi-Shyamsundar

English summary

Kamal's Makkal Needhi Maiyam Party meet held in Trichy. Kamal speaks about Cauvery issue in this meet. He says that he will become CM of Tamilnadu. Kamal's discussion with Water management Experts video telecasted in Trichy meet.We are discussing on various policies says Kamal in Trichy meet.