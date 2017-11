கருணாநிதி பற்றி மோசடி புகார்களை கொடுத்தும் ஏன் ரெய்டு இல்லை? சு.சாமி கேள்வி

Tamilnadu

Mathi

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

In addition to data on Sasikala in the courts I had given a 30 page Note to Authorities on MK’s and daughter’s frauds. Why no raids yet ?

English summary

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramaninan Swamy Tweetd that, "In addition to data on Sasikala in the courts I had given a 30 page Note to Authorities on MK’s and daughter’s frauds. Why no raids yet ?" in his page.