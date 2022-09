ரட்சிதா விலகிய சேனலில் கெத்தாக களமிறங்கும் தினேஷ்.. காரணம் அது தானா..!!??

English Summary

Rakshitha used to act in Vijay TV's naam iruvar namakku iruvar serial. But, suddenly he left this serial and acted in Colors Tamil serial called Ethu Solla Marantha Kathai. Now this serial has also been completed in a few months. Rakshitha expressed her regret about this on her Instagram page. But Dinesh has not acted in any serials in recent times. In this situation, he is currently making his debut in the serial eramana roja serial 2 which is being aired on Vijay TV.